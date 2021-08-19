(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood picked up dominant wins while Auburn lost in extra innings and more from the night in KMAland Nebraska softball.
Wahoo 10 Plattsmouth 2
Grace Vandenburgh had two hits and two RBI, and Krista Hardy added a hit and a run for Plattsmouth.
Nebraska City 10 Falls City 2
Emilee Marth went 2-for-2 with two home runs, two intentional walks and four runs scored to lead Nebraska City. Emma Smailys also homered and scored twice, Sydnee Nickels had two doubles and a triple among four hits and drove in four and Kendyl Schmitz picked up two hits and two RBI. Schmitz also struck out nine and gave up just one earned run in six innings in the circle.
Emily Vitosh and Madison Jones had two hits each for Falls City in the loss.
Platteview 18 Syracuse 10
Emily Holz topped Syracuse with three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Hannah Knox and Kylie Anderson added two hits and two RBI apiece. Sydney Parsons, Nicole Bradford and Aliza Haag all scored twice each.
Malcolm 14 Auburn 13 — 8 inn
Auburn scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings before falling in walk-off fashion. Jaeleigh Darnell and Leah Grant both hit home runs and combined on five hits, seven RBI and six runs.
Paige Aue added three hits and three runs for the Bulldogs, and Harmony Franke had two hits and two RBI. Melody Billings and Ella Matteen also had two hits apiece for Auburn.
Raymond Central 5 Weeping Water 2
Nataina French and Taylor Miller had one hit and one run each for Weeping Water in the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Tekamah-Herman 2
Abby Fisher had two hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Devin Rodgerson posted a double and scored three times. Joslyn Sargent also had a hit and drove in two behind the pitching of Tatum Gossin, who struck out three and allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.
