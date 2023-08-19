(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Platteview/Weeping Water grabbed a pair of wins while Cass, Ashland-Greenwood and Falls City all had won win apiece on Saturday in KMAland softball.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday below.
Nebraska City 9 Cass 6 (Milford Tournament)
Tarryn Godsey bashed a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice to lead Nebraska City in the win. Hanna Marth and Riley Beethe both had one hit and two RBI for the Pioneers. Kolbi Davis pitched five innings and struck out four to get the win.
Hannah Bogatz had two hits and three RBI for Cass. Harleigh Vogler posted a triple, two singles and an RBI, and Elizabeth Harvey tallied two hits and two runs.
Nebraska City 12 Wilber-Clatonia 0 (Milford Tournament)
Nebraska City scored four in the first, five in the second and three in the third on their way to another dominant win. Hanna Marth cranked a home run and drove in four, and Hallee Nickels posted one hit, two RBI and two runs to lead the offense. Lextyn Harker pitched three innings, struck out five and gave up just one hit.
Milford 9 Cass 3 (Milford Tournament)
Elizabeth Harvey led Cass with a hit and two runs while Zoey Powles and Emma Renner also had one hit each. Layla Formanack went four innings in the circle for the Wildcats.
Milford 9 Nebraska City 8 (Milford Tournament)
Nebraska City lost in walk-off fashion, despite making up a six-run deficit in their final two at bats. Lextyn Harker had two hits and walked once, and Ella Gerdes posted a double and two RBI to lead the offense. Harker threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out four for the Pioneers.
Cass 20 Wilber-Clatonia 1 (Milford Tournament)
Cass pounded out 15 hits, getting three along with two RBI and three runs from Zoey Powles. Elizabeth Harvey, Lauren Green, Harleigh Vogler and Jozlyn Keene all had two hits each with Green driving in three and Hannah Bogatz posting a hit, two RBI and two runs. Keene went the first two innings, struck out three and allowed one unearned run. Powles went the last inning and struck out two.
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Tekamah-Herman 0
Ashland-Greenwood’s Bree Schefdore homered among two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Reese Fisher also went deep among two hits and scored twice. Joslyn Sargent pitched in a double and two RBI, Paige Comstock tallied two hits and an RBI and Ellie Stein singled and drove in two for the Bluejays. Sofia Dill threw a four-inning perfect game and struck out 10.
Gross Catholic 7 Plattsmouth 3 (Gross Tournament)
No stats reported.
Lincoln Northwest 6 Falls City 4 (Freeman Tournament)
Ava Armbruster and Emilou Schulenberg had two hits each while Schulenberg and Elizabeth Vice both had two RBI on the day to lead Falls City. Jordan Wilcox struck out six in 5 2/3 innings in the circle.
Raymond Central 15 Falls City 3 (Freeman Tournament)
Elizabeth Vice posted a single and two RBI, and Ava Armbruster singled and scored for Falls City in the loss. Vice tossed two innings for the Tigers.
Falls City 27 South Sioux City 5 (Freeman Tournament)
Falls City scored 17 in the first and 10 more in the second on their way to the win. Izzy Armbruster, Emily Vitosh, Emilou Schulenberg and Hana Irizarry all had two hits each while Izzy and Ava Armbruster, Vitosh and Brylee Liberty all drove in three runs each, and Schulenberg, Vice, Irizarry and Jazzy Strecker drove in two runs apiece.
Freeman 14 Platteview/Weeping Water 2 (Freeman Tournament)
Mae Cyr and Melanie Ostrander both had one hit and one run for Platteview/Weeping Water in the loss.
Platteview/Weeping Water 12 South Sioux City 0 (Freeman Tournament)
Khloe Hartman went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Maddie Romans walked three times and scored three runs for Platteview/Weeping Water. Grace Beaty struck out five in a one-hit three-inning shutout.
Platteview/Weeping Water 7 Raymond Central 6 (Freeman Tournament)
Alaina Nelson delivered a walk-off RBI single for Platteview/Weeping Water, which scored three in their last at bat to grab the win. Annabelle Bergen added a solo home run, and the Trojans took 10 walks on the day. Grace Beaty tossed four innings in the circle to pick up the win.