(KMAland) -- Both Nebraska City and Falls City softball had 2-1 performances on Saturday in KMAland Nebraska.
Nebraska City 8 Cass 0
Emerson Becker threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in six frames, and Emilee Marth had a double among three hits while driving in three to lead Nebraska City. Rylee Stracke and Lexi Southard also had two hits and two RBI, and Rylee Packet pitched in two hits of her own.
Nebraska City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Emilee Marth homered and drove in five runs, and Tarryn Godsey posted two hits and two RBI. Rylee Packet tallied two hits and scored twice, and Lexi Southard also had two hits and two runs. Lextyn Harker worked all three innings, struck out two and gave up just one hit.
Milford 8 Nebraska City 7
An eight-run fifth inning for Milford did the Pioneers in. Lexi Southard led the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Sydnee Nickels, Emilee Marth and Emerson Becker all had two hits. Marth drove in two runs, and Becker threw all five frames for Nebraska City.
Falls City 10 Platteview 2
Emily Vitosh singled and drove in three runs, and Emilou Schulenburg and Clara Feighner both drove in two runs for Falls City in the victory. Kacy Brewer struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Falls City 12 Lincoln Northwest 2
Emilou Schulenberg had a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs, and Emily Vitosh added two doubles, three RBI and two runs for Falls City. Madi Jones also had a strong showing with two hits, and Elyse Poppe posted a hit, two RBI and two runs and tossed six innings with six strikeouts.
Polk County 10 Falls City 9
Kacy Brewer doubled among four hits, drove in three and had two runs, and Hannah Collier and Madi Jones posted two hits apiece. Emily Vitosh added a hit and two RBI in the loss.