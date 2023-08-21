(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood won behind a gem from Sofia Dill while Platteview/Weeping Water fell in KMAland softball on Monday.
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Bishop Neumann 0
Ashland-Greenwood’s Sofia Dill threw a gem with just three hits allowed in a complete game shutout, striking out 14 in the process. Reese Fisher had a hit and scored once, and Kealie Riecken drove in two runs and scored once for the Bluejays.
Beatrice 15 Platteview/Weeping Water 1
Platteview/Weeping Water had just two hits on the night, getting one apiece from Khloe Hartman and Alaina Nelson. Nelson scored the team’s only run of the game.