(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood pitched another shutout in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview/Weeping Water 0
Reese Fisher struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter while helping herself out with three hits and an RBI to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Joslyn Sargent added a triple among two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Kealie Riecken had two hits and an RBI of her own. Ellie Stein posted one hit and two RBI to add to the onslaught.
Platteview/Weeping Water’s only hit came from Mae Cyr. Grace Beaty pitched all four innings for the Trojans.