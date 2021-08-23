(KMAland) -- Weeping Water split a pair of games, Ashland-Greenwood lost a tight one and Falls City fell in KMAland softball action on Monday.
Tekamah-Herman 6 Weeping Water 4
Brooklyn Rathe posted a pair of hits and scored once, and Natania French and Josie Cave had one hit and two RBI each for Weeping Water in the win. Kiera Brack had eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings in the circle.
Weeping Water 15 Fort Calhoun 3
Kiera Brack and Keatyn Harrah led Weeping Water with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored each, and Lauren Harms pitched in two hits and two RBI. Jillian Rathe and Treva Wright also had two hits each and combined to score five runs while driving in one apiece, and Natania French pitched in a hit and two RBI. Brack was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in four innings.
Bishop Neumann 8 Ashland-Greenwood 5
Bishop Neumann scored three runs in the seventh to pick up the win. Danielle Tonjes led Ashland-Greenwood with a home run among three hits and drove in four, and Kaelyn Fisher added a pair of hits and an RBI.
Waverly 12 Falls City 2
Elyse Poppe had two hits, Havyn Ruiz drove in a pair of runs and Brylee Gilkerson and Courtney McClintock added one hit and one run each for Falls City in the loss.
