(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood tossed another shutout, Platteview/Weeping Water rolled and Syracuse took a loss in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Freeman 0
Reese Fisher went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and three runs, and Sofia Dill singled, tripled and drove in two for Ashland-Greenwood in the rout. Dill tossed another no-hitter in four innings, striking out seven without a walk.
Fort Calhoun 13 Syracuse 0
Mayson Sprague and Madison Jording both had one hit for Syracuse in the loss.
Platteview/Weeping Water 17 Raymond Central 4
Alaina Nelson tallied two hits and two RBI, Grace Beaty added two hits, two RBI and two runs and Khloe Hartman and Annabelle Bergren totaled one hit and two RBI each for Platteview/Weeping Water. Beaty threw all five innings, struck out four and gave up just one earned run for the win.