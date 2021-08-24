(KMAland) -- Cass and Auburn were 2-0, Nebraska City stayed unbeaten and Falls City split two games on Tuesday in KMAland softball action.
Nebraska City 5 Ralston 4
Emma Cowden had three hits and an RBI, and Emilee Marth doubled and scored twice to lead Nebraska City, which scored twice in the seventh on RBI hits from Kendyl Schmitz and Bianca Hoy. Schmitz struck out six and allowed just three earned runs to get the win.
Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot 11 Plattsmouth 0
Ireland Todd had the only hit of the game for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Cass 13 Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot 9
Ali Gansemer had two hits and four RBI, and Elizabeth Harvey and Megan Gissler posted two hits, two runs and one RBI apiece. Mati Steckler tallied two RBI and two runs, and Ella Aaberg and Emma Renner also scored twice each for the Wildcats.
Milford 15 Syracuse 2
Kylie Anderson led Syracuse with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Avery Kraus also drove in a run on a hit in the loss.
Auburn 12 Wilber-Clatonia 2
Melody Billings doubled among two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, and Ella Matteen went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI of her own to lead Auburn. Makenna Snodgrass also doubled, singled, drove in two and scored once, and Leah Grant, Harmony Franke, Jerzie Maher and Cailyn Erickson all had one hit, one RBI and two runs each.
Auburn 16 Falls City 1
Melody Billings, Ella Matteen and Jaeleigh Darnell all went deep and combined to drive in eight runs and score seven times. Billings had two hits, four RBI and two runs, Mateen finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs and Darnell had the homer, two RBI and two runs. Leah Grant, Jerzie Maher and Cailyn Erickson also had two-hit games, and Maher and Paige Aue drove in two runs each behind Harmony Franke, who gave up one run on two hits and struck out two.
Courtney McClintock led Falls City with a hit and a run scored.
Falls City 11 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Madison Jones finished a double shy of the cycle, drove in three and scored twice for Falls City in the shutout win. Elyse Poppe pitched in three hits and three RBI, and Kacy Brewer and Poppe combined on a two-hit shutout for the Tigers.
