(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Cass and Ashland-Greenwood all nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Thursday. Check out the full rundown below.
Nebraska City 11 Omaha Bryan 1
Bianca Hoy went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Lexi Southard added two doubles and three RBI for Nebraska City in the win. Emma Cowden added two hits, and Emerson Becker pitched in a hit and two RBI. Becker threw all four innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out four.
Ralston 10 Plattsmouth 2
Justine Villamonte led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits while Stella Campin and Claire Laney had a hit and an RBI each for the Blue Devils.
Cass 7 Auburn 6
Emma Renner had three hits and drove in a run while Megan Gissler had two hits and two RBI to lead Cass in the win. Elizabeth Harvey posted two hits and two runs, and Lauren Green added two hits and drove in one.
Dakota Maher and Ella Matteen topped Auburn with three hits and one RBI each, and Mallory Brinckerhoff hit a home run among two hits. Makenna Snodgrass pitched in two hits and two runs for the Bulldogs.
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Freeman 5
Ellie Milburn had two doubles each while Joslyn Sargent had three hits and scored twice and Bree Schefdore posted three hits and two RBI. Ava Miller also had two hits for the Bluejays in the win. Sofia Dill threw the final 4 2/3 innings and struck out nine while allowing just two hits.
Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 3
Nicole Bradford had a double and drove in two, and Avery Kraus, Jade Campbell and Margaret Donovan all had one hit each for the Rockets in the defeat.
Southern 11 Falls City 6
Madi Jones was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Kacy Brewer tripled among two hits and drove in three to lead Falls City. Hannah Collier pitched in two hits and two runs for the Tigers.