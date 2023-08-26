(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood had a 3-0 day to finish third at the Blair Tournament while Maryville was 1-1 at Plattsburg in KMAland softball on Saturday.
PLATTSBURG TOURNAMENT
Polo 10 Maryville 5
Emma Sprague doubled in a run and scored, and Emma Aley also had an RBI for Maryville in the loss. Sprague struck out four in four innings in the circle for the Spoofhounds.
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 5
Brylie Henggeler, Ella Schulte and Ella Eckley all had three hits each for Maryville in the win. Emma Aley drove in two runs on a double, and Alyssa Cunningham, Emma Sprague, Schulte and Eckley all drove in one run for the Spoofhounds. Phoebe Hornickel went three innings and struck out two, and Sprague threw the final four frames.
BLAIR TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cozad 0
Bree Schefdore had two hits and scored once, and Joslyn Sargent, Reese Fisher and Kealie Ricken all drove in one run each for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Sofia Dill stayed hot in the circle with a two-hit five-inning shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Ashland-Greenwood 6 Omaha Westside 5
Ashland-Greenwood kept rolling, getting two hits and two runs from E Milburn, two hits and an RBI from Reese Fisher and one hit and two RBI from E Stein in the win. Reese Fisher pitched the first three innings and struck out three before Sofia Dill went the final two with four strikeouts and just one run allowed on two hits.
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Fremont 2 — 8 inn
Ashland-Greenwood claimed third place behind a three-run eighth inning, highlighted with a two-run go-ahead home run from Sofia Dill. Dill finished with two hits and pitched the final four shutout innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Joslyn Sargent doubled among two hits and drove in one, and Reese Fisher and Paige Comstock also had one hit and one RBI for the Bluejays. Fisher struck out six in pitching the first four innings.