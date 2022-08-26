(KMAland) -- Nebraska City claimed the Omaha South Tournament championship while Platte Valley went 1-1 at the Cameron Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball.
Nebraska City 10 Omaha Central 3 (Omaha South Tournament Championship)
Emilee Marth had a hit, two walks, two RBI an da run scored to lead Nebraska City to victory in the Omaha South Tournament championship. Abby Hodges also had two hits and two RBI, and Hanna Marth pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Pioneers. Emerson Becker threw two innings, allowing just one run on two hits to get the win.
Other Area Scores
Northeast Nodaway at North Harrison (MISSING)
Platte Valley 8 Lathrop 0 (Cameron Tournament)
Benton 3 Platte Valley 0 (Cameron Tournament)