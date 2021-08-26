(KMAland) -- Nebraska City added two more wins and Auburn and Falls City rolled in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Nebraska City 12 Omaha North 2
Emma Cowden had two hits and four RBI, and Kendyl Schmitz posted two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys pitched in two hits and scored once, and Bianca Hoy finished with a single, two RBI and two runs. Schmitz struck out seven in four innings to get the win.
Nebraska City 6 Omaha Central 3
Sydnee Nickels singled, doubled and drove in three, and Emilee Marth picked up two hits, and RBI and two runs for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys added two hits and two runs, and Kendyl Schmitz struck out five in six innings for another win.
Ralston 6 Plattsmouth 3
Courtney Ehlers had a two-hit night and drove in a run for Plattsmouth in the defeat. Jessica Meisinger pitched in a hit and two runs for the Blue Devils. Grace Vandenburgh had five strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.
Auburn 13 Cass 2
Melody Billings doubled among three hits, drove in two and scored twice for Auburn in the win. Ella Matteen added a pair of hits, and Harmony Franke, Cailyn Erickson and Makenna Snodgrass drove in two runs apiece. Matteen tossed three innings to get the win.
Elizabeth Harvey had two hits and an RBI, and Megan Gissler added two hits for Cass in the defeat.
Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 7
Aliza Haag had two hits and two RBI, and Jayda Garris added a two-run single for Syracuse in the loss. Nicole Bradford also had two hits and two runs, and Avery Kraus posted a hit and two runs for the Rockets.
Falls City 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Kacy Brewer threw a three-inning one-hit shutout for Falls City in the win. Madison Jones led the offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Hannah Collier pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Madilyn Scholl drove in three and scored twice on one hit, and Brylee Gilkerson and Haven Ruiz also had a hit and two RBI each.
Freeman 4 Weeping Water 0
Brooklyn Rathe singled and doubled, and Kiera Brack, Lauren Harms and Natania French all hit safely for Weeping Water in the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 12 Omaha North 2
Nebraska City 6 Omaha Central 3
Ralston 6 Plattsmouth 3
Auburn 13 Cass 2
Fort Calhoun 15 Syracuse 7
Falls City 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Freeman 4 Weeping Water 0