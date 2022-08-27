(KMAland) -- North Andrew shared the Bill Hill Memorial Tournament championship, Maryville went 1-1 in Plattsburg, Falls City took third at Syracuse and more from a busy day of KMAland softball on Saturday.
BILL HILL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
North Andrew shared the Bill Hill Memorial championship with Gallatin, as the two teams each scored six runs through eight innings before weather halted things. The Cardinals were one-run winners over North Harrison and Princeton earlier in the day.
View the full rundown below.
Worth County 12 King City 11
Worth County scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the win. The Tigers’ Ali Brown smashed a walk-off three-run home run to close the wild win. Kynah Steele also hit a home run among two hits and drove in two while Brown had two hits and three RBI. Brooklyn Richardson finished with three hits and three runs, Autumn Cousatte added two hits, two RBI and three runs and Brylee Rush pitched in two hits and two runs.
North Andrew 7 North Harrison 6
North Andrew picked up the walk-off win behind two hits and two RBI from Tiegan Miller. Piper Cook and Cassidy Brittain also had two hits, and Michaela Sybert and Madison Curran had one hit and one RBI each for the Cardinals. Curran’s RBI hit doubled as the walk-off.
Gallatin 9 Worth County 0
Hailey Adwell had Worth County’s only hit of the game in the loss.
North Andrew 4 Princeton 3
Madison Curran had three hits, Piper Cook, Cassidy Brittain and Michaela Sybert all had two hits each and Katryna Warren threw six innings while giving up just two earned runs for North Andrew in the semifinal win.
Championship: North Andrew 6 Gallatin 6 (8 inn — called due to weather)
The championship game was called after eight innings due to weather. Teigan Miller and Katryna Wilmes had two hits each, and Michaela Sybert had a hit and drove in two to lead the way for North Andrew. Miller went all eight innings and struck out four.
Other Area Scores at Bill Hill Memorial Tournament
3rd Place: Worth County 11 Princeton 8
PLATTSBURG TOURNAMENT
Maryville went 1-1 at the Plattsburg Tournament. Check out the results below.
Polo 10 Maryville 0
Emma Sprague collected the only Maryville hit of the game in the loss.
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 3
Abby Swink had two hits, and Clara Viau blasted a hit and drove in two runs to lead Maryville in the win. Ella Schulte threw three innings and struck out three before Emma Sprague went the final two.
BLAIR TOURNAMENT
Bellevue West 8 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Ellie Milburn led the Ashland-Greenwood offense with three hits, including a home run, and drove in a run.
Blair 7 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Sofia Dill led the Bluejays offense with three hits while Ellie Milburn added a double among two hits and drove in two. Paige Comstock also had a hit, an RBI and two runs.
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Fremont 5
Ellie Milburn led Ashland-Greenwood with two hits and three RBI, Joslyn Sargent posted two hits and two runs and Sofia Dill tallied two hits and two RBI. Keely Geise also had three hits for the Bluejays. Dill threw the final four innings and struck out seven to get the win.
SYRACUSE TOURNAMENT
Falls City finished in third place to lead KMAland Nebraska teams at the Syracuse Tournament. The Tigers beat Auburn, lost to Wahoo and then took third with a win over Freeman. Auburn picked up a fifth place finish with victories over Syracuse and Cass, which finished in sixth. The Rockets finished out their home tournament with a seventh place positioning thanks to a win over Plattsmouth.
Check out the complete rundown of the tournament below.
Wahoo 10 Syracuse 0
Syracuse had just one hit in the defeat, getting a single from Nicole Bradford.
Falls City 12 Auburn 1
Hannah Collier, Madi Jones and Kacy Brewer all had two hits each combining to drive in seven runs for Falls City in the win. Jordan Wilcox also added a double and drove in two. Brewer threw four innings and allowed just one run on four hits.
Auburn’s Cailyn Erickson accounted for the Bulldogs only run of the game with an RBI hit, driving in Ella Matteen, who also finished with one hit.
Freeman 8 Cass 5
Ella Aaberg blasted a home run, Piper Meisinger added two hits and an RBI and Hannah Bogarz posted a hit and two RBI for Cass.
Yutan-Mead 18 Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth’s Aimee Dasher and Amelia Field both hit safely while Stella Campin drove in the Blue Devils only run.
Wahoo 8 Falls City 0
Madi Jones had the only hit of the game for Falls City.
Auburn 16 Syracuse 11
Caitlin Erickson went 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in three and scored twice, and Makenna Snodgrass added three hits and three RBI. Ella Matteen pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Brooklyn Lundy posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for Auburn.
Kylie Anderson doubled twice, drove in two and scored two times for Syracuse. Avery Kraus pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Aliza Haag finished with a single and two runs.
3rd: Falls City 9 Freeman 1
Madi Jones homered, drove in three and scored three runs, and Kacy Brewer added a double among two hits and drove in three for Falls City. Elyse Poppe was the winning pitcher, throwing all five innings and striking out four.
5th: Auburn 8 Cass 3
Mallory Brinckerhoff bopped a home run, Makenna Snodgrass added a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Makenna Turner and Brooklyn Lundy had one hit and two RBI each for Auburn in the win. Ella Matteen threw six innings, struck out two and allowed just two earned runs for the Bulldogs.
Elizabeth Harvey and MacKaylee Madsen had two hits each and Hannah Bogarz hit a three-run home run for Cass in the loss.
7th: Syracuse 8 Plattsmouth 6
Aliza Haag led Syracuse with four hits and three RBI, and Emily Holz posted a hit and two RBI. Nicole Bradford pitched in two hits and scored once.
Stella Campin had two hits and scored twice for Plattsmouth, and Amelia Field doubled in two runs
Other Syracuse Tournament Scores
Cass 5 Plattsmouth 0