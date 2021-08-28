(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway won in walk-off fashion, and Platte Valley split a pair of games on Friday in KMAland softball.
Northeast Nodaway 10 North Harrison 9 — 9 inn
Jill Boswell delivered a walk-off triple among three hits to lead Northeast Nodaway to the win. Bailey Busby added a triple among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Meredith Aswell had two doubles and two RBI. Ruby Wilmes also had three hits and an RBI, and Hadley DeFreece posted two hits, two runs and an RBI.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley def. Mid-Buchanan
East Buchanan 10 Platte Valley 4
