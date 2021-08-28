Northeast Nodaway Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway won in walk-off fashion, and Platte Valley split a pair of games on Friday in KMAland softball.

Northeast Nodaway 10 North Harrison 9 — 9 inn  

Jill Boswell delivered a walk-off triple among three hits to lead Northeast Nodaway to the win. Bailey Busby added a triple among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Meredith Aswell had two doubles and two RBI. Ruby Wilmes also had three hits and an RBI, and Hadley DeFreece posted two hits, two runs and an RBI.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Platte Valley def. Mid-Buchanan

East Buchanan 10 Platte Valley 4

Northeast Nodaway 10 North Harrison 9 — 9 inn

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.