(KMAland) - Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood accumulated two wins apiece on Saturday to highlight the KMAland action.
Syracuse Tournament
Wahoo 12 Cass 1
Megan Gissler and Madi Steckler had hits for Cass in the defeat. Ella Aaberg scattered seven hits and five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Plattsmouth 7 Cass 1
Jessica Meisinger had three hits to pace Plattsmouth. Grace Vandenburgh and Aimee Dasher drove in two runs each and Dasher homered. Vandenburgh fanned five on four hits in six innings. Megan Gissler drove in a run for Cass.
Syracuse 6 Cass 4
Emma Renner had three hits and two RBI while Megan Gissler doubled. Gessler, Mati Steckler, Ali Gansemer, MacKaylee Madsen, Katie Hillebrand and Lauren Green also had hits. Hannah Knox earned the win, striking out two on nine hits.
Auburn 11 Plattsmouth 5
Leah Grant, Harmony Franke, Jerzie Maher and Jaleigh Darnell each had two RBI. Frank and Grant homered and Darnell had three hits. All five of Plattsmouth RBI came from Courtney Ehlers, who had two hits.
Auburn 16 Syracuse 1
Jaleigh Darnell had three hits, three RBI and a triple. Ella Matteen muscled four hits and three RBI while Paige Aue had two hits and scored three times. Hannah Knox paced Syracuse with two hits.
Nebraska City 11 Syracuse 2
Emma Smailys and Sydnee Nickels had two RBI each. Smailys also doubled. Kendyl Schmitz led the offense with two knocks and struck out four in four innings. Hannah Knox had two hits for Syracuse.
Yutan/Mead 8, Auburn 5
Freeman 1 Nebraska City 0
Fremont 11 Ashland-Greenwood 1