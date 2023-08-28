(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Maryville and Worth County were winners in KMAland softball on Monday. Check out the full recap below.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 7 Stewartsville 5
Gracie Kohllepel had a big night for Northeast Nodaway in finishing with a double among two hits and three RBI. Brianna Meyer pitched in two hits and two runs, and Jillian Boswell also had one hit and two RBI.
Trenton 8 Albany 7
Albany came back from a seven-run deficit only to lose in walk-off fashion. Abigail Troncin had three hits and three RBI, Keylee Siddens added two hits, two RBI and two runs and Jayden Hillyard pitched in one hit and two runs for the Warriors.
Maryville 8 North Andrew 7
Emma Sprague had three hits, Alyssa Cunningham added two hits and three RBI and Aliya Farmer had one hit, two walks and three runs scored to lead Maryville in the win. Sprague threw all seven innings and struck out two to get the win.
North Andrew’s Teigan Miller had a big game with three hits and four RBI, and Kinzie Wilmes posted three hits and an RBI. The Cardinals also got two-hit games from Emma Curran, Gracie Wilmes and Kelsey Rathbun. Miller threw the final six innings and struck out eight while allowing just on earned run.
Worth County 6 East Harrison 3
Worth County scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the come-from-behind win. Kynah Steele led at the plate with a three-run home run and scored twice while Brylee Rush and Rylee Ruckman also drove in one run each. Brooklyn Richardson struck out 10 in six one-hit shutout innings.
Lathrop at Savannah
Nothing reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Skutt Catholic 6 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Reese Fisher had two hits and an RBI, and Ellie Milburn and Joslyn Sargent both had hits and scored once each for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss. Fisher struck out six in 4 2/3 innings while Sofia Dill pitched 2 1/3 frames and struck out three.
Ralston 12 Plattsmouth 4
Stella Campin went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in three runs for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Raymond Central 12 Syracuse 9
Jade Campbell went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, and Teegan Starzec added a hit and three RBI for Syracuse. Aliza Haag also had a strong game at the plate with two hits and two RBI, and Kathleen Donovan was 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the Rockets.