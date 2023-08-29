(KMAland) -- North Andrew won in walk-off fashion, Stanberry edged Albany, Savannah staged a comeback, Sofia Dill struck out 20 in an Ashland-Greenwood win and Nebraska City, Auburn & Platteview/Weeping Water were also winners in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
Stanberry 9 Albany 8
Stanberry’s Marli Hilton had three hits and two runs, and Amelia Wallace added two hits and two RBI for Stanberry in the win. Trista Lager also had a double and two RBI. Eva Cameron went seven innings and struck out four.
Albany’s Alexis Seiter had a two-hit game with a double and an RBI, and Izzy Manville and Kiiley Pickering both had one hit and two RBI apiece. Addisyn Crawford worked the first 4 1/3 innings and struck out three for the Warriors.
North Andrew 5 Worth County 4 — 8 inn
Aspen Sybert had two hits, including a walk-off RBI single, and Teigan Miller backed her pitching performance with a hit and two RBI for North Andrew. Briley Rainez also had one hit and two RBI behind Miller, who struck out eight in eight innings.
Kambree Briner and Kynah Steele had two hits each, and Brylee Rush posted a double and two RBI for Worth County in the defeat. Brooklyn Richardson struck out four in 7 1/3 innings in the circle, allowing just one earned run.
Princeton 12 King City/Union Star 2
Wylie McKinnon had three hits and an RBI, and Tacee Catlett also had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run for King City/Union Star.
Lathrop 7 Maryville 6
Ella Schulte tripled among three hits and drove in one run while Annie Sparks had two hits and two RBI. Alyssa Cunningham picked up two hits, and Brylie Henggeler also had a hit and two RBI for Maryville in the loss. Emma Sprague struck out six in six innings in the circle.
Savannah 6 Central 4
Savannah rallied for the final five runs, including four in the sixth. Brailyn Fox went all seven innings for the Savages, striking out seven in the complete game victory. Reagan Bauer led the offense with two hits, two runs and an RBI, Addisen Koehler smashed a solo home run and Emma Newton and Madison Kendall both had two hits and an RBI in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Arlington 0
Sofia Dill had a 20-strikeout, 1-hit shutout for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Ellie Milburn backed Dill’s dominant performance with two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Joslyn Sargent also had two hits and an RBI, and Alexis Hasse posted two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Nebraska City 16 Syracuse 4
Kolbi Davis went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs for Nebraska City in the rout. Hanna Marth doubled, tripled, drove in five and scored twice, and Hallee Nickels had two hits, three RBI and two runs. Rylee Stracke posted two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ella Gerdes had two hits and two RBI of her own for the Pioneers offense. Lextyn Harker threw all three innings and struck out four to get the win.
Jade Campbell, Karleigh Bridgmon and Margaret Donovan all had one hit and one RBI each for Syracuse.
Auburn 12 Plattsmouth 7
Makenna Snodgrass doubled twice among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Gretchen Paschal went deep and drove in three runs for Auburn in the win. Mackenzie Stanley and Dakota Maher posted two hits and two RBI, and Makenna Turner also had a two-hit game for the Bulldogs. Paschal struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief to get the win. Snodgrass went 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Plattsmouth’s Ruby Campin hit a grand slam home run, Alexis Gregerson had two hits and two RBI and Aimee Dasher pitched in two hits and an RBI. Ireland Todd also had one hit, two walks and two runs.
Freeman 15 Falls City 2
Falls City’s Emilou Schulenberg had a hit and an RBI in the loss.
Platteview/Weeping Water 9 Cass 0
Grace Beaty threw a three-hit complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and had three hits and three RBI for Platteview/Weeping Water. Jillian Rathe added two hits and two runs, and Kinsley Knief posted two hits and an RBI. Maddie Romans tallied a double and three RBI.
Cass’ only hits of the game came from Elizabeth Harvey, Emma Renner and Jozlyn Keene.