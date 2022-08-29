(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Monday.
Northeast Nodaway 4 Stewartsville-Osborn 1
Northeast Nodaway scored two runs in the first and two in the second on their way to the win. Hadley DeFreece struck out 13 in a complete game effort for the Bluejays. Jillian Boswell added three hits, Makenzie Pride and Lauren McIntyre tallied two hits apiece and DeFreece and Jaden Atkins drove in two runs.
Platte Valley 3 North Harrison 1
Tejay Freemyer earned the complete game win for Platte Valley.
Worth County 14 East Harrison 3
Ali Brown went 3-for-3 with four RBI, and Brooklyn Richardson pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI. Autumn Cousatte added a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Kara Staton tallied a hit and two RBI. Brown threw all five innings, struck out three and allowed three unearned runs for the Tigers.
North Andrew 16 Maryville 0
Katryna Warren threw a four-inning perfect game with three strikeouts while Michaela Sybert added a triple among four hits, drove in five and scored three runs. Madison Curran also had four hits, drove in three and scored two runs, and Teigan Miller posted three hits, three RBI and three runs. Kinzie Wilmes and Madisyn Fischer also had two hits apiece for the Cardinals.
Syracuse 16 Raymond Central 4
Kylie Anderson doubled among two hits, drove in three, walked twice and scored twice to lead Syracuse in a dominant performance. Margaret Donovan also had two hits and two RBI, and Kathleen Donovan posted one hit, two walks and four runs. Aliza Haag threw four innings for the Rockets, striking out four and giving up the four runs on eight hits.