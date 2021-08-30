(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were all winners in KMAland softball action on Monday.
Northeast Nodaway 13 Stewartsville 2
Lauren McIntyre had two doubles, two RBI and two runs to lead Northeast Nodaway in the win. Lindsey Jackson pitched in a hit and two RBI, and Ruby Wilmes also drove in a pair. Jaden Atkins added a double, an RBI and three runs, and Hadley DeFreece and Jill Boswell also had two runs each.
Worth County 16 East Harrison 2
Brooklyn Richardson homered among two hits, drove in five and scored four times while striking out seven in seven innings to get the win for Worth County. Ali Brown doubled twice, drove in four and had two runs, and Kara Staton added a hit and three RBI. Kynah Steele posted a hit and two RBI, and Aivry Griffin finished with one hit, two walks and four runs scored.
North Andrew 12 Maryville 1
North Andrew’s Katryna Warren went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Madison Curran and Piper Cook had two hits and an RBI each. Michaela Sybert pitched in a hit and two RBI, and Makenna Goldizen tallied a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Cardinals.
Maryville’s Emma Sprague, Ella Schulte and Abby Swink all hit safely, and Miquela Giesken drove in a run.
Raymond Central 20 Syracuse 6
Aliza Haag led the Syracuse offense with two hits while Hannah Knox had two walks, one hit and three runs scored.
Wilber-Clatonia 10 Weeping Water 8
Keatyn Harrah led Weeping Water with four hits and two RBI, and Zoe Houston pitched in three hits. Lauren Harms posted two hits of her own and drove in a run.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 7 North Harrison 1
