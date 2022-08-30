(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
King City 5 Northeast Nodaway 0
Boswell had two of Northeast Nodaway’s four hits in the loss. Hailey DeFreece through six innings, struck out 10 and gave up five unearned runs.
North Andrew 13 Worth County 4
North Andrew had two big innings with six in the second and five in the fourth on their way to the win. Kinzie Wilmes finished with three hits and three RBI, Madison Curran posted three hits and scored twice and Teigan Miller, Cassidy Brittain, Katryna Warren and Gracie Wilmes all had two hits apiece. Warren struck out nine in seven innings for the Cardinals.
Hailey Adwell topped Worth County with two hits, including a double and home run, and drove in two runs. Ali Brown had a hit of her own and scored twice for the Tigers.
Albany 10 Stanberry 9
Amelia Wallace tripled among three hits, drove in two and scored three times for Stanberry in the defeat. Morgon Showers added two hits in the defeat. Katlyn James struck out seven and gave up just one earned run in the circle for the Bulldogs.
Maryville 9 Lathrop 5
Ella Schulte went 2-for-4 with three RBI while Miquela Giesken and Brylie Henggeler finished with two hits of their own each. Schulte struck out six in a complete game performance. Alyssa Cunningham and Ella Eckley also had two RBI each for the Spoofhounds.
Plattsmouth 2 Auburn 1
Justine Villamonte threw a complete game, struck out five and allowed just one run on six hits for Plattsmouth. Claire Laney doubled and drove in both runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead the Blue Devils offense.
Ella Matteen had a double among two hits to lead the Auburn offense. She also struck out 10 in six innings, giving up just one earned run on two hits.
Elkhorn 13 Nebraska City 3
Sydnee Nickels and Emilee Marth had two hits and one RBI each for Nebraska City in the loss. Both Nickels and Marth hit home runs among their hits.
Freeman 8 Falls City 6 — 8 inn
The two teams combined for 12 of the 14 runs in the eighth inning. Falls City’s Elyse Poppe and Hannah Collier had two hits each, and Collier added two walks and two RBI. Emil Schulenberg pitched in a hit and two runs.
Ashland-Greenwood 11 Arlington 1
Ellie Milburn singled, doubled and homered and drove in four runs while Bree Schefdore had two hits and three runs to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Sofia Dill went all four innings for the Bluejays, struck out eight and gave up just one run on three hits.