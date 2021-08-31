(Arlington) -- Ashland-Greenwood lost to Arlington, 4-3, in walk-off fashion in the only softball game involving a KMAland school on Tuesday.
Ashland-Glenwood went ahead with two runs in the sixth, but Arlington followed with a game-tying run in the sixth and walked off in the seventh.
Piper Boggs had two hits and two RBI, and Joslyn Sargent picked up two hits and scored once for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss. Tatum Gossin struck out five the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Arlington 4 Ashland-Greenwood 3