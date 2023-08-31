(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, King City, Worth County, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood and Auburn all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the complete rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 12 Stewartsville/Osborn 2
Maggie Collins had a big game with two hits and three runs, Christina Turpin had one hit and drove in four and Kali Redden pitched in two hits and three RBI for Platte Valley in the win.
Pattonsburg 10 Albany 0
Addisyn Crawford had the only hit of the game for Albany in the loss.
King City 4 North Andrew 3
King City had run-scoring hits from Pettijohn, Whorton and Armfield in the win. Miller threw all seven innings and allowed just two earned runs to get the win.
Kinzie Wilmes blasted a home run among three hits, and Teigan Miller had two hits and an RBI for North Andrew. Avery Dunbar struck out four in six innings to take a tough-luck loss.
Worth County 11 Princeton 0
Brooklyn Richardson threw a five-inning one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and just two walks. Autumn Cousatte was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Kristen Tracy had two hits and three runs scored. Richardson also had a strong night at the plate with three hits and two runs scored.
North Harrison 9 Stanberry 3
Katlyn James had two hits and two runs for Stanberry in the defeat. Amelia Wallace and Maranda Evans finished with one hit and one RBI each. Eva Cameron threw 4 2/3 innings.
Mid-Buchanan 4 Savannah 3 — 8 inn
Mid-Buchanan scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth to walk-off a winner. Savannah got a strong outing from Emma Newton, who threw six innings and struck out five. Shelbie Christofferson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored to lead the offense.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 15 Omaha North 5
Aimee Dasher hit a home run, Ruby Campin added a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs and Alexas Gregerson had a hit and two RBI for Plattsmouth in the win. Ireland Todd added two hits, two runs, two walks and an RBI.
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Beatrice 0
Sofia Dill had another brilliant performance in the circle with 14 strikeouts in a three-hit complete game shutout. Ellie Milburn and Joslyn Sargent had two hits each to lead the offense.
Ralston 14 Platteview/Weeping Water 3
Khloe Hartman had a home run among two hits and drove in two for Platteview/Weeping Water. Grace Beaty struck out four in four innings.
Auburn 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Mackenzie Stanley threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts for Auburn. Mallory Brinckerhoff and Bree Wehenkel both went deep, combining to drive in five runs. Cammie Hamann had two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Bulldogs.
Arlington 12 Cass 1
Elizabeth Harvey and Emma Renner had one hit each, and Lilly Anderson had one RBI for Cass in the loss.
Centennial 9 Syracuse 1
Jade Campbell, Mayson Sprague, Kaita Kreifels and Margaret Donovan all had one hit each for the Rockets. Emily Holz threw 4 1/3 innings in the loss.