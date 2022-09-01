(KMAland) -- Maryville, North Andrew, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway and Plattsmouth were all winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Maryville 4 Worth County 3
Emma Sprague had three hits and one RBI, and Ella Eckley added a hit and two RBI for Maryville in the win. Sprague threw all seven innings and struck out two for the Spoofhounds.
Ali Brown went 2-for-4 with two RBI and tossed six innings for Worth County in the loss.
North Andrew 13 King City 4
Kinzie Wilmes went 3-for-5 with three RBI, Madison Curran added three hits, one RBI and two runs and Teigan Miller, Cassidy Brittain, Katryna Warren and Gracie Wilmes all had two-hit nights for the Cardinals in the win. Warren struck out nine in a complete game performance.
Wilber-Clatonia 8 Auburn 7
Auburn lost in walk-off fashion after tying the game in the top half of the seventh. Brooklyn Lundy had three hits, Ella Matteen added two and one RBI and Ariale Franke pitched in one hit and three RBI. Dakota Maher posted a double, two RBI and two runs for the Bulldogs. Matteen struck out eight in the circle.
Centennial 12 Syracuse 1
Jade Campbell, Kathleen Donovan and Nicole Bradford all had one hit for Syracuse in the defeat.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley 11 Stewartsville 2
Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 1
North Harrison 13 Stanberry 3
Plattsmouth 16 Omaha North 13
Arlington 14 Cass 4