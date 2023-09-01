(KMAland) -- Platteview/Weeping Water grabbed a pair of wins by a combined 38-0 in the Omaha North Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball.
Platteview/Weeping Water 15 Lincoln High 0 (Omaha North Tournament)
Platteview/Weeping Water scored seven runs in the first, two more in the second and six in the third behind a combined performance from Paisley Peklo and Dakota Peters, which allowed just one hit and struck out three. Khloe Hartman homered, drove in three and scored twice, and Grace Beaty pitched in two hits, two runs and two RBI. Kinsley Knief also had two hits and two RBI, and Jillian Rathe totaled two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Platteview/Weeping Water 23 Omaha Bryan 0 (Omaha North Tournament)
Khloe Hartman went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored, and Maddie Romans added a triple among two hits, drove in four and scored three times. Annabelle Bergren added two hits and two RBI, and Katie Fryar finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs. Jillian Rathe also had a big game with a double among two hits, drove in five and scored three times.