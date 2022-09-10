(KMAland) -- Mother Nature impacted Saturday’s KMAland softball slate, but Worth County, Auburn and North Andrew managed to record wins.
King City Tournament
Worth County 8 Albany 0
Kynah Steele had two hits, tripled and drove in one run for Worth County while Ali Brown had a double and drove in two. Autumn Cousatte and Brooklyn Richardson had two knocks each, and ZeAnna Gladstone contributed a double, one run scored and one RBI. Hailey Adwell had one hit and scored one run.
Falls City Tournament
North Andrew 14 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Teigan Miller had two doubles and drove in four runs for North Andrew. Miller was also the winning pitcher after striking out four on nine hits in five innings. Katryna Warren had two hits, two RBI and scored three runs, and Piper Cook had three hits, two RBI and scored twice. Michaela Sybert had one hit, one RBI and scored twice while Gracie Wilmes had one hit, two RBI and scored one run.
Auburn 16 Nebraska City 9
Addie Darnell had a big game for Auburn with three hits, a double, a home run, six RBI and one run scored. Ella Matteen doubled as one of her three hits, drove in four runs and scored four times. Cailyn Erickson had had one hit, a double and three RBI. Makenna Snodgrass had two hits, two RBI, and Brooklyn Lundy had two hits and scored twice. Dakota Maher posted one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Matteen got the win in the circle after allowing eight hits with five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Tarryn Godsey led Nebraska City with three hits and three RBI while Hanna Marth sent in three runs on one hit, and Lexi Southard had two hits and one RBI. Emma Cowden had two hits, scored twice and doubled.
Other Falls City Tournament Scores
Falls City 22 Syracuse 1
Chillicothe Tournament
Chillicothe 17 Maryville 3
Ella Schulte homered as one of her three hits while driving in two runs. Abby Swink also plated one run and accounted for a hit.
Oak Grove 11 Maryville 1
Emma Sprague drove in Maryville’s only run while Ella Schulte and Miquela Giesken had one hit each
Braymer 10 Maryville 0
Emma Sprague had two hits to lead Maryville while Brylie Henggeler and Clara Viau had one knock each.