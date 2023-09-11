(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley and Albany won in Missouri while Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview/Weeping Water and Auburn (2x) were victorious in Nebraska on Monday in KMAland softball.
Check out the full rundown from Monday below.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 5 North Andrew 2
Mylee Wilmes singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice, and Jill Boswell and Brianna Meyer both had one hit and one RBI for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Hadley DeFreece went all seven innings in the circle and struck out three.
Briley Rainez was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Piper Cook added three hits and scored once and Kinzie Wilmes totaled two hits for North Andrew in the defeat. Avery Dunbar threw six innings and struck out four.
Platte Valley 7 Maryville 2
Brylie Angle hit for the cycle to lead Platte Valley in the win.
Albany 11 East Harrison 5
Abby Troncin went 4-for-4 with a home run, drove in two and scored four runs while Keylee Siddens homered and drove in two for Albany in the win. Izzy Manville tacked on two hits and two RBI, and Addisyn Crawford had two hits, two runs and an RBI of her own. Crawford also pitched all seven innings for the Warriors, finishing with 11 strikeouts.
King City at East Buchanan
Nothing reported.
North Platte 7 Stanberry 1
Katlyn James had two hits and a run scored, and Amelia Wallace posted one hit and one RBI for Stanberry in the loss. Eva Cameron struck out four in 4 1/3 innings.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Malcolm 0
Sofia Dill struck out seven in a four-inning no-hitter for Ashland-Greenwood. Bree Schefdore led the Bluejays offense with a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Paige Comstock had two hits and two RBI. Reese Fisher also had one hit, two walks and two RBI.
Platteview/Weeping Water 7 Omaha North 5
Maddie Romans homered, walked twice and drove in three while Jillian Rathe and Kinsley Knief had two hits and an RBI each for Platteview/Weeping Water in the victory. Grace Beaty struck out four in seven innings in the circle.
Auburn 19 Falls City 0
Bree Wehenkel had four hits and five RBI, Makenna Turner doubled twice and drove in four and Dakota Maher and Addison Darnell added two hits of their own, driving in one run each and combining to score five times. Gretchen Paschal struck out four in three one-hit innings for the Bulldogs.
Emily Vitosh had one hit for Falls City.
Auburn 12 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Addison Darnell doubled twice, singled once and drove in three runs, and Brooklyn Lundy added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Auburn in the win. Makenna Stanley struck out seven and gave up just two hits in three shutout innings in the circle.
Wilber-Clatonia 11 Falls City 5
Emilou Schulenberg had a triple among two hits, drove in one and scored one run for Falls City in the loss.
Milford 14 Syracuse 3
Madison Jording, Emily Holz and Margaret Donovan all had one hit each with Donovan and Mayson Sprague driving in one run each for Syracuse in the loss. Aliza Haag went three innings and struck out two for the Rockets.