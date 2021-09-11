(KMAland) -- Nebraska City won the Falls City Tournament, Plattsmouth went 2-1 at Omaha Mercy and Ashland-Greenwood had a 1-2 day on Saturday in KMAland softball.
OMAHA MERCY TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth went 2-1 and took fifth place at the Omaha Mercy Tournament. View the full recap from their day below.
North Bend Central 4 Plattsmouth 3
Ireland Todd and Krista Hardy had two hits each to lead Plattsmouth. Grace Vandenburgh, Aimee Dasher and Chloe Anson all drove in one run.
Plattsmouth 14 South Sioux City 12
Jessica Meisinger had four hits and three runs, and Ireland Tod added three hits, two RBI and two runs for Plattsmouth. Aimee Dasher tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Grace Vandenburgh finished with two hits and two RBI. Amelia Field and Krista Hardy pitched in two hits, and Cierra Richardson had a hit and two RBI.
5TH PLACE: Plattsmouth 10 Platteview 0
Grace Vandenberg threw four shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five fo Plattsmouth. Ireland Todd had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Vandenburgh and Amelia Field drove in two each. Vandenburgh and Aimee Dasher pitched in two hits apiece.
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Auburn 12 Weeping Water 2
Leah Grant (3/4, 4 RBI, 3 R) and Harmony Franke (3/4, 3 RBI, R) had a combined six hits, seven RBI and four runs for Auburn in the win. Makenna Snodgrass also had three hits and three runs, and Melody Billings pitched in two hits and two RBI.
Keatyn Harrah led Weeping Water with a double among two hits.
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 2
Emma Smailys and Emilee Marth posted two hits and two RBI each, and Smailys, Bianca Hoy and Kendyl Schmitz all scored two runs each. Schmitz, Emily Breazile and Madi Hoyle all had two hits apiece with Hoyle and Schmitz bringing in three runs each. Pacie Lee added a hit and two RBI.
Falls City 10 Wilber-Clatonia 0
Madison Jones led Falls City with two doubles, two singles and two RBI, and Elyse Poppe added three hits and three runs. Madilyn Scholl had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Poppe threw five shutout innings with four strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
Freeman 5 Auburn 4
Leah Grant had two doubles and drove in two, and Paige Aue had two hits and two runs for Auburn in the defeat. Jaeleigh Darnell and Jerzie Maher also had two hits each for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska City 4 Falls City 0
Emilee Marth went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to lead the Nebraska City offense. Kendyl Schmitz struck out seven in a four-hit complete game shutout for the Pioneers.
Madilyn Scholl posted two hits for Falls City.
Syracuse 18 Wilber-Clatonia 11
Syracuse had 13 hits in the game, led by three from Hannah Knox, who had three with an RBI and four runs. Aliza Haag added two hits, four RBI and two runs, and Margaret Donovan and Jayda Garris pitched in two hits apiece. Sydney Parsons, Kaytlin Danner and Donovan all tallied two RBI each.
Weeping Water 7 Southern/Diller-Odell 4
A three-run hit for Lauren Harms finished the win for Weeping Water. Brooklyn Rathe aded a double among two hits, Keatyn Harrah had a hit and two RBI and Kiera Brack and Zoe Houston both scored twice for the Indians. Treva Wright also had two hits in the win.
5TH PLACE: Weeping Water 13 Syracuse 1
Weeping Water scored nine times in the first on their way to the win. Zoe Honstron homered among three hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Kiara Brack picked up two hits and scored twice. Treva Wright singled, tripled, drove in five and scored twice, and Brooklyn Rathe had a hit and two RBI.
Hannah Knox accounted for two of Syracuse’s four hits and their only run, smacking a home run in the first.
3RD PLACE: Falls City 7 Auburn 6
Kacy Brewer was 2-for-3 with ah one run, two RBI and two runs, and Elyse Poppe added three hits and an RBI for Falls City. Madi Jones and Christina Gilkerson had two hits apiece for the Tigers.
Melody Billings led Auburn with two hits and three RBI, and Harmony Franke had two hits and two runs.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Nebraska City 5 Freeman 1
Emma Smailys had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for Nebraska City in the chmpoionship win. Emilee Marth added two hits and two RBI, Emily Breazile finished with three hits and Emerson Becker had two hits and an RBI. Kendyl Schmitz struck out nine in getting another win.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 2 Fairbury 1
KK Fisher and Devin Rodgerson both two hits, and Danielle Tonjes hit a home run for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Kealie Riecken threw seven strong innings and gave up just one run on four hits.
Gross Catholic 7 Ashland-Greenwood 1
Alexa Meyer-Bundy had a hit and drove in a run to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the loss. Danielle Tonjes, KK Fisher, Piper Boggs and Devin Rodgerson also had one hit each.
Ralston 4 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Danielle Tonjes had a single and a double, and KK Fisher posted two hits and an RBI for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss.
