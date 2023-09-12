(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Savannah, Albany, King City/Union Star and North Andrew won in Missouri while Platteview/Weeping Water was a winner in Nebraska on a busy Tuesday of KMAland softball.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 9 DeKalb 4 — 8 inn
Brianna Meyer had three hits and three RBI, Sasha Deardorff posted three hits and an RBI of her own and Hadley DeFreece, Blair Nelson and Jill Boswell all pitched in two hits apiece for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Lindsey Jackson went eight innings with five strikeouts for the Bluejays.
Platte Valley 8 West Platte 7
Brylie Angle had two hits, Kali Redden added two hits and two RBI and Maleeah Bliley and Kenzie Redden both posted one hit and two RBI apiece for Platte Valley in the win. Delaney Wolf struck out eight to get the win in the circle.
Savannah 15 Maryville 1
Savannah had an 18-hit attack, led by four from Dakota Crane, who doubled twice, drove in two and scored two runs in the win. Reagan Bauer had three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Shelbie Christofferson also had three hits and two RBI. Madison Kendall hit a home run with two RBI and two runs, and Addi Koehler, Macee Blythe and Olivia Schaub all had two hits apiece with Blythe driving in a team-high three runs. Brailyn Fox went all five innings for the Savages with seven strikeouts.
Maryville’s 9 had one hit and one RBI.
Albany 5 Worth County 4
Albany scored four in the sixth and walked off in the seventh on Izzy Manville’s RBI single to snag the win. Addyson Crawford added a hit and two RBI, Manville posted two hits and two RBI and Abigail Troncin had a triple and scored twice for the Warriors. Crawford struck out nine in seven innings in the circle.
Kambree Briner had two hits and two RBI to lead Worth County. Brooklyn Richardson tripled and drove in two, and Kristen Tracy had two hits of her own. Richardson struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
King City/Union Star 11 Pattonsburg/Winston 6
Brylin Armfield and Bailey Atkins had one hit and two RBI each to lead King City/Union Star in the win. Beatrix Bowden pitched four scoreless innings of relief and had two strikeouts in the win.
North Andrew 8 Stanberry 7
Teigan Miller had a team-best three hits while Piper Cook and Kinzie Wilmes had two hits and two RBI for North Andrew in the win. Katyrna Warren also had two hits and scored twice, and Gracie Wilmes finished with a two-hit game of her own. Miller struck out 11 in seven innings, allowing four earned runs.
Katlyn James had a four-hit, three-run game to lead Stanberry, and Amelia Wallace had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
AREA NEBRASKA
Beatrice 7 Nebraska City 0
Nebraska City’s two hits were both doubles — one each by Riley Beethe and Ella Gerdes. Lextyn Harker struck out three in six innings to take the defeat.
Platteview/Weeping Water 22 Falls City 9
Paisley Peklo homered among four hits, drove in four and scored three runs, and Annabelle Bergren singled twice and drove in five to lead Platteview/Weeping Water. Kinsley Knief tallied three hits, five RBI and two runs, and Grace Beaty finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs. Reese Lingle added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Peklo pitched three innings with two strikeouts for the win.
Falls City’s Emilou Schulenberg hit a three-run home run, Elizabeth Vice and Brylee Liberty had three hits each and Ava Armbruster and Malori Kuker finished with two hits apiece. Liberty drove in three runs of her own.
Yutan-Mead 10 Plattsmouth 3
Plattsmouth’s Ireland Todd, Alexas Gregerson and Aimee Dasher all had two hits in the loss. Justine Villamonte struck out five in four innings in the circle.
Omaha Westview 2 Auburn 0
Auburn’s only hit of the night came from Makenna Turner. Gretchen Paschal had a strong six-inning complete game with just three hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. Neither of the two runs were earned runs allowed by Paschal.
Arlington 11 Syracuse 0
Syracuse had singles by Kathleen Donovan, Karleigh Bridgmon and Teegan Starzec in the loss.