KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Plattsmouth and Platte Valley were area winners in KMAland softball on Monday.

North Andrew 3 Northeast Nodaway 1 

Katryna Warren and Teigan Miller combined to strike out 11 for North Andrew in the win. Piper Cook had two hits and drove in a run, and Warren also had an RBI hit for the Cardinals.

Hailey DeFreece led Northeast Nodaway at the plate with two hits and a run, and she struck out six while allowing just one earned run in a complete game.

Plattsmouth 12 Omaha Benson 0 

Stella Campin tripled and drove in three, and Amelia Field and Claire Laney both had a hit, an RBI and two runs each for Plattsmouth. Aimee Dasher threw three innings for the Blue Devils, striking out four and allowing just one hit.

Malcolm 4 Ashland-Greenwood 3 

Malcolm scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with the win. Joslyn Sargent led the Ashland-Greenwood offense with a home run among two hits and two RBI, and Bree Schefdore also had two hits and drove in one for the Bluejays. Sofia Dill struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings in the circle.

Other Area Scores 

Platte Valley 8 West Platte 2

North Platte 12 Stanberry 2

