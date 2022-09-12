(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Plattsmouth and Platte Valley were area winners in KMAland softball on Monday.
North Andrew 3 Northeast Nodaway 1
Katryna Warren and Teigan Miller combined to strike out 11 for North Andrew in the win. Piper Cook had two hits and drove in a run, and Warren also had an RBI hit for the Cardinals.
Hailey DeFreece led Northeast Nodaway at the plate with two hits and a run, and she struck out six while allowing just one earned run in a complete game.
Plattsmouth 12 Omaha Benson 0
Stella Campin tripled and drove in three, and Amelia Field and Claire Laney both had a hit, an RBI and two runs each for Plattsmouth. Aimee Dasher threw three innings for the Blue Devils, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
Malcolm 4 Ashland-Greenwood 3
Malcolm scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with the win. Joslyn Sargent led the Ashland-Greenwood offense with a home run among two hits and two RBI, and Bree Schefdore also had two hits and drove in one for the Bluejays. Sofia Dill struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings in the circle.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley 8 West Platte 2
North Platte 12 Stanberry 2