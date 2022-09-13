(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Falls City and Platte Valley were all winners in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
Albany 3 Worth County 2 — 11 inn
Brooklyn Richardson (13) and Ali Brown (9) combined to strike out 22 batters in the Worth County loss. Hailey Adwell, Autumn and Lane Cousatte and Kara Staton all had two hits each for the Tigers in the defeat.
North Andrew 8 Stanberry 6
Cassidy Brittain had two hits and two RBI, and Piper Cook and Madison Curran posted two hits of their own to lead North Andrew. Teigan Miller threw three strong innings of shutout relief and struck out five.
Stanberry’s Katlyn James and Amelia Wallace had three hits each, and Wallace and Marli Hilton both drove in two runs to lead the Bulldogs offense. James threw all six innings in the tight loss.
Savannah 5 Maryville 2
Emma Sprague had two hits while Aliya Farmer posted a hit and scored once to lead Maryville in the defeat. Alyssa Cunningham and Ella Eckley also had one hit each, and Ella Schulte threw seven innings and struck out seven in the circle.
Falls City 13 Plattsmouth 5
Elyse Poppe, Hannah Collier, Madi Jones and Jordan Wilcox all had two hits for Falls City in the win. Emilou Schulenberg and Wilcox drove in two runs each, and Jones — who homered — scored three times.
Plattsmouth’s Stella Campin hit a home run among two hits and drove in four to lead the way for the Blue Devils.
Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 5
Emilee Marth doubled and tripled and drove in three to lead Nebraska City in the loss. Hanna Marth bashed a home run, and Bianca Hoy added a hit and two runs for the Pioneers.
Yutan/Mead 8 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Ashland-Greenwood did not manage a hit in the defeat. Reese Fisher threw three innings and struck out four for the Bluejays.
Arlington 10 Syracuse 0
Kylie Anderson and Kathleen Donovan had one hit each for Syracuse in the shutout loss.
Omaha Westview 14 Auburn 4
Ella Matteen and Addie Darnell had a double and an RBI each, and Brooklyn Lundy chipped in a single and two RBI. Dakota Maher also scored two runs for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley 10 King City 3
DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway (MISSING)