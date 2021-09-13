(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Weeping Water and Ashland-Greenwood picked up wins in KMAland softball action on Monday.
North Andrew 3 Northeast Nodaway 2
Madison Curran had two hits and scored a run, and Piper Cook picked up two hits and an RBI for North Andrew in the win. Curran threw the first four innings, striking out six and giving up just one run on three hits. Katryna Warren tossed the final three, allowing just one hit and one unearned run and striking out two.
North Platte 14 Stanberry 10
Kiley Mattson had three hits and two RBI, and Brea Jensen hit a two-run home run for Stanberry in the loss. Sadie Runde pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Sylvia Redmond tallied a hit and two RBI of her own.
Weeping Water 6 Plattsmouth 0
Kiera Brack struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in seven shutout innings for Weeping Water in the win. Lauren Harms homered among two hits and drove in two, and Keatyn Harrah also went deep, finished with two hits and scored twice. Josie Cave and Brack tallied two hits of their own.
Amelia Field, Aimee Dahser, Krista Hardy, Alyce Combs and Julia Sweeney all had one hit each for Plattsmouth.
Ashland-Greenwood 11 Malcolm 7
Danielle Tonjes and KK Fisher had three hits and two runs apiece to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Joslyn Sargent and Devin Rodgerson picked up two hits and two RBI apiece, and Hannah Keith singled and drove in two for the Bluejays.
