(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Albany, King City/Union Star, North Andrew and Worth County were area Missouri winners while Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview/Weeping Water and Syracuse were area Nebraska victors in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 5 Stewartsville/Osborn 4
Mylee Wilmes singled and drove in two, and Jill Boswell and Hayley Yost also had run-scoring hits for the Bluejays in the tight win. Lindsey Jackson pitched all seven innings for Northeast Nodaway and struck out 10.
Platte Valley 3 DeKalb 2
Maggie Collins had an RBI double, and Brylie Angle and Kali Redden also drove in one run each for Platte Valley in the tight victory. Delaney Wolf had five strikeouts in the win.
Benton 14 Maryville 3
Ella Schulte posted two hits and scored twice to lead Maryville in the defeat. Emma Sprague added a hit, an RBI and a run scored, and Ella Eckley had one hit and one RBI for the Spoofhounds. Sprague pitched six innings in the loss.
Chillicothe 7 Savannah 4
Savannah’s Regan Bauer had a single and two RBI, and Madison Kendall posted two hits, including a double, and scored twice for the Savages. Emma Newton struck out four in six innings in the defeat.
Albany 5 Princeton 0
Keylee Siddens had a team-high two hits and scored one run while Jayden Hillyard and Kaylee Smith both had run-scoring hits for Albany in the shutout win. Addisyn Crawford struck out nine in a four-hit shutout for the Warriors.
King City/Union Star 7 Stanberry 4
Wylie McKinnon was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Kamryn Miller posted two hits for King City/Union Star in the win. Beatrix Bowden pitched the final four innings, struck out one and allowed no runs on three hits for the Wildkats.
Stanberry’s Katlyn James and Paige Campbell posted two hits each, and Marli Hilton had one hit and two RBI. Eva Cameron threw three one-hit and shutout innings with two strikeouts for the Bulldogs.
North Andrew 7 North Harrison 3
Kelsey Rathbun had a big night with two hits and three RBI to lead North Andrew in the win. Briley Rainez totaled three hits, and Katryna Warren singled, doubled and drove in one run for the Cardinals. Teigan Miller was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in five innings, and Warren threw the final two frames and finished with three strikeouts for the save.
Worth County 8 Pattonsburg 6
Worth County had a 13-hit night, led by two hits each from Brooklyn Richardson, Kambree Briner, Kristen Tracy, Kynah Steele and Brylee Rush. Tracy, Steele and Rush all drove in two runs each, Richardson scored three runs and Briner scored two times. Richardson pitched all seven innings and struck out eight for the Tigers.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Plattsmouth 0
Reese Fisher went four shutout innings, struck out eight and allowed just one hit for Ashland-Greenwood. Alexis Hasse homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Joslyn Sargent also went deep and drove in four for the Bluejays. Ellie Milburn chipped in two hits and four runs, and Fisher totaled two hits and two RBI.
Plattsmouth’s Stella Campin had the only hit of the night for the Blue Devils.
Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1
Tarryn Godsey had two hits and Riley Beethe hit a solo home run for Nebraska City in the loss. Kolbi Davis struck out four in six innings for the Pioneers.
Platteview/Weeping Water 15 Schuyler 0
Grace Beaty and Mae Cyr combined on a three-inning no-hitter and seven strikeouts for Platteview/Weeping Water. Reese Lingle had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the offensive attack.
Southern/Diller-Odell 8 Falls City 3
Emilou Schulenberg led Falls City with three hits and two runs, and Ava Armbruster, Jordan Wilcox, Elizabeth Vice and Brylee Liberty all had two hits each for the Tigers. Izzy Armbruster went all seven innings in the defeat for Falls City.
Fort Calhoun 12 Cass 4
Elizabeth Harvey, Lilly Anderson, Lauren Green and Emma Renner all had hits for Cass in the loss.
Syracuse 17 Wilber-Clatonia 9
Margaret Donovan finished with two hits, four RBI and two runs for Syracuse in the win. Emily Holz added two hits, an RBI and three runs, and Karleigh Bridgmon had one hit, two RBI and two runs. Kathleen Donovan also had one hit and four runs, and Kaita Kreifels totaled a hit and two RBI. Haleigh Werner pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out six in the win.