(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Worth County, North Andrew, Cass, Falls City, Ashland-Greenwood and Auburn all picked up wins in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
Northeast Nodaway 2 DeKalb 1
Northeast Nodaway scored both of their runs in the first inning on a two-run home run by Jill Boswell. Hadley DeFreece struck out 16 in a complete game three-hitter to pick up the win.
North Andrew 9 Stanberry 6 — 10 inn
Makenna Goldizen had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Cassidy Brittain posted three hits and two runs for North Andrew in the win. Michaela Sybert, Katryna Warren and Gracie Wilmes all added two hits each for the Cardinals. Warren threw the final eight innings and struck out nine while allowing just one run on five hits.
Tarynn Mattson led and Marli Hilton both had two hits each for Stanberry. Lexi Craig drove in a pair of runs in the tough loss. Sadie Runde tossed all 10 innings for the Bulldogs.
Worth County 8 Albany 3
Ali Brown had three hits and two RBI, and Taylor Sanders finished with a trio of hits and an RBI herself. Aivry Griffin, Hailey Adwell, Autumn Cousatte, Kara Staton and Lanie Cousatte also had two hits apiece behind Brown, who went all seven innings and allowed zero earned runs.
Savannah 8 Maryville 0
Abby Swink topped Maryville with two hits in the loss.
Beatrice 11 Nebraska City 9
Emma Cowden had a grand slam home run, and Emilee Marth posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for Nebraska City in the high-scoring loss. Bianca Hoy also drove in two runs, and Pacie Lee had a hit and two runs for the Pioneers.
Cass 17 Platteview 7
Madi Steckler, Lauren Green and MacKaylee Madsen all had two RBI apiece while Ali Gansemer posted two hits, an RBI and three runs for Cass in the win. Ella Aaberg also had a hit and scored three times, and Elizabeth Harvey, Emma Renner, Megan Gissler and Sophia Lange all scored two times apiece.
Falls City 16 Plattsmouth 1
Madison Jones led Falls City with three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the win. Christina Gilkerson added two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Madilyn Scholl posted two hits, two RBI and two runs. Elyse Poppe tallied a pair of hits, and Kacy Brewer threw all four innings to get the W.
Jessica Meisinger and Chloe Anson had a hit, and Amelia Field drove in a run for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Yutan-Mead 1
Piper Boggs had a home run and a double among three hits, drove in one run and scored three times to lead the Ashland-Greenwood win. Keely Geise tallied three hits, and KK Fisher and Abby Fisher both had two hits. Joslyn Sargent drove in two runs for the Bluejays, and Hannah Keith struck out 12 in seven innings of work.
Auburn 3 Weeping Water 0
Ella Matteen tossed a complete game three-hit shutout and struck out four for Auburn in the win. Leah Grant singled in a run and scored, and Harmony Franke, Cailyn Erickson and Makenna Turner all had one hit each.
Kiera Brack, Keatyn Harrah and Lauren Harms finished with hits for Weeping Water.
Arlington 15 Syracuse 0
Hannah Knox had both of Syracuse’s hits in the defeat.
