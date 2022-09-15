(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Platte Valley were winners in Thursday’s KMAland softball action.
North Andrew 13 North Harrison 7
Piper Cook and Katryna Warren each had two hits and two RBI for North Andrew while Warren doubled. Kinzie Wilmes and Cassidy Brittain each had one hit and one RBI while Gracie Wilmes managed two knocks and one RBI. Madison Curran drove in a run, and Madisyn Fischer bopped a triple. Teigan Miller was the winning pitcher after allowing three earned runs in seven innings. Miller helped her cause with a hit and two runs scored, and Michaela Sybert had two hits and scored twice.
Benton 9 Maryville 2
Clara Viau and Brylie Henngeler each had one hit and one RBI for the Spoofhounds. Viau and Emma Sprague scored Maryville’s only runs while Ella Schulte and Miquela Giesken added hits.
Gross Catholic 10 Nebraska City 2
Sydnee Nickels had two hits, stole two bases and scored a run while Bianca Hoy and Emilee Marth drove in runs for Nebraska City. Emerson Becker was the losing pitcher after allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in five innings.
Wilber-Clatonia 7 Syracuse 4
Kylie Anderson homered and drove in three while Emily Holz had one hit and one RBI, and Madison Jording tripled in the loss. Jording was the losing pitcher after allowing three hits and only one earned run in 3 ⅔ innings.
Other KMAland Softball Scores
Platte Valley 4 Albany 1
Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn (MISSING)
King City 9 Stanberry 2
Fort Calhoun 9 Cass 0