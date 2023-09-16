(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Maryville, Nebraka City and Platteview/Weeping Water won twice each in KMAland softball on Saturday.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Albany 9 Stanberry 3
Albany’s Addisyn Crawford pitched six strong innings and had five strikeouts to lead the way for the Warriors. Keylee Siddens had three singles and drove in one run, and Abby Troncin, Izzy Manville, Crawford and Makena Moffat all posted two hits each. Manville and Crawford had a team-high with two hits each.
Katlyn James led Stanberry with two hits, and B Robinson added one hit and one RBI in the loss.
Northeast Nodaway 4 Maryville 2
Hadley DeFreece struck out 13 in seven innings and had three hits with two runs scored at the plate for Northeast Nodaway. Sasha Deardorff added two hits, and Jillian Boswell finished with a hit and two runs scored for the Bluejays.
Emma Aley had a home run among two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Brylee Henggeler pitched in a hit and an RBI for Maryville. Emma Sprague went all seven innings and struck out two.
Northeast Nodaway 5 Stanberry 2
Kenzie Pride had a hit, an RBI and a run scored to lead Northeast Nodaway in another low-scoring win. Lindsey Jackson struck out four in five innings to get the win.
Amelia Wallace hit a solo home run and walked twice, and Eva Cameron struck out four in four innings for Stanberry.
Maryville 13 Albany 5
Emma Aley hit another home run for Maryville in the win, and Aliya Farmer had a three-hit performance for the Spoofhounds. Ella Schulte finished with a triple among four hits, drove in one run and scored twice. Phoebe Hornickel finished with a complete game and three strikeouts in the circle.
Makena Moffat struck out eight for Albany in seven innings pitched. Jordyn Sterkis had three hits and two RBI, and Abby Troncin finished with a two-hit game.
Albany 3 Northeast Nodaway 0
Addisyn Crawford was brilliant in a three-hit shutout, finishing with 10 strikeouts for Albany. Makena Moffat hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Abby Troncin had one hit and two runs scored for the Warriors.
Hadley DeFreece, Sasha Deardorff and Lindsey Jackson all had one hit each for Northeast Nodaway.
Maryville 9 Stanberry 7
Ella Schulte had two hits and three RBI, and Brylee Henggeler posted two hits, an RBI and a run for Maryville in the win.
Stanberry’s Amelia Wallace had a strong two-hit, two RBI, two-run game, and Katlyn James posted two hits and two runs in the loss.
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
Nebraska City 18 Omaha Buena Vista 0
Lextyn Harker struck out two in three one-hit innings for Nebraska City. Riley Beethe had a strong game with one hit, two RBI and two runs, and Hanna Marth added a triple, two RBI and two runs. Rylee Stracke doubled in two runs and scored twice for the Pioneers.
Other Nebraska City Invitational Scores
Fort Calhoun 14 Nebraska City 11
Nebraska City 10 Raymond Central 9
CASS TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth 13 Cass 0
Abbie Dasher went all three innings, struck out just one and allowed one hit for Plattsmouth. Alexas Gregerson led the offense with three hits, five RBI and two runs, and Justine Villamonte finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs. Ruby Campin pitched in two hits and two RBI of her own.
Emma Renner led the way for Cass with one hit.
Wayne 15 Plattsmouth 3
Ruby Campin had two hits and two RBI, and Stella Campin added one hit and one run scored to lead Plattsmouth.
Wayne 11 Cass 0
Lilly Anderson went three innings for Cass in the circle.
Centennial 10 Cass 2
Joplin Keene had a double and drove in two to lead Cass in the loss.
Douglas County West 4 Plattsmouth 2
Alexas Gregerson had one hit and two RBI to lead Plattsmouth in the loss. Justine Villamonte went six innings and struck out two for the Blue Devils.
OTHER AREA SCORES
Platteview/Weeping Water 16 Wilber-Clatonia 2
Maddie Romans went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, and Annabelle Bergren tallied two hits and three RBI. Paisley Peklo homered and drove in two to back herself in the circle, where she finished with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Southern/Diller-Odell 11 Platteview/Weeping Water 1
Grace Beaty singled and drove in one run while striking out three in four innings pitched for Platteview/Weeping Water.
Platteview/Weeping Water 7 Omaha North 5
Annabelle Bergren had there hits while Maddie Romans hit a three-run home run and Jillian Rathe and Kinsley Knief posted two hits and one RBI apiece for Platteview/Weeping Water. Grace Beaty struck out four in seven innings for the Trojans.