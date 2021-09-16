(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Stanberry, North Andrew, Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Weeping Water and Cass were KMAland softball winners on Thursday.
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stewartsville-Osborn 0
Hadley DeFreece struck out 13 and threw a five-inning perfect game for Northeast Nodaway. She also had two hits and two RBI, and Bailey Busby posted a hit and two RBI of her own.
Pattonsburg 5 Worth County 4
Pattonsburg scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a win. Taylor Sanders singled and drove in two, and Hailey Adwell, Ali Brown and Brylee Rush all had two hits for Worth County in the tough loss.
North Andrew 5 North Harrison 3
Michaela Sybert had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Makenna Goldizen added a hit and two runs for North Andrew in the win.
Gross Catholic 9 Nebraska City 1
Emma Smailys had two hits for Nebraska City in the defeat.
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Platteview 0
Kealie Riecken tossed a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts to lead Ashland-Greenwood. Danielle Tonjes topped the offense with two hits, two runs and an RBI, and H Keith finished with two hits of her own.
Auburn 12 Falls City 8
Leah Grant was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBI and three runs to lead Auburn in the win. Melody Billings added a hit and two RBI, and Jaeleigh Darnell and Ella Matteen also had two hits each.
Courtney McClintock led Falls City with three hits and three RBI while Havyn Ruiz posted two hits and an RBI.
Freeman 7 Auburn 2
Leah Grant, Jaeleigh Darnell and Melody Billings finished with two hits apiece for Auburn int he loss.
Freeman 9 Falls City 4
Madison Jones doubled among two hits and drove in a run, and Courtney McClintock had a triple and drove in two for Falls City.
Weeping Water 15 Syracuse 7
Weeping Water scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to post a comeback win. Keatyn Harrah homered, doubled and drove in two for the Indians. Lauren Harms added three hits and four RBI, and Zoe Houston had three hits, three runs and two RBI. Kiera Brack and Josie Cave also had two hits and scored two runs each.
Shyanne Frederick had two hits and two RBI for Syracuse in the loss.
Cass 15 Fort Calhoun 3
Megan Gissler homered among two hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Mati Steckler, Lauren Green, Ali Gansemer, Ella Aaberg and Elizabeth Harvey all had two hits in the Cass win. Aaberg threw all five innings and allowed just one earned run.
