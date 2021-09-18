(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew and Stanberry had 2-1 days, Falls City took second at the Plattsmouth Tournament and Weeping Water picked up two wins in KMAland softball on Saturday.
STANBERRY TOURNAMENT
North Andrew, Stanberry and Northeast Nodaway all went 2-1 on the day at the Stanberry Tournament.
North Andrew 14 Stanberry 5
Piper Cook led North Andrew with three hits and four RBI, and Cassidy Brittain added a home run among two hits and brought in three. Katryna Warren tallied a hit and two RBI.
Sadie Runde had a double and scored a run for Stanberry.
Northeast Nodaway 3 Maryville 2
Hadley DeFreece had 14 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched for Northeast Nodaway. Jill Boswell and Meredith Adwell each drove in one run for the Bluejays.
Abby Swink had two hits and two RBI for Maryville.
Stanberry 11 Northeast Nodaway 5
Sadie Runde had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Amelia Wallace pitched in three hits and three RBI for Stanberry. Sylvia Redmond added two hits and two RBI.
Ruby Wilmes hit a home run and singled, and Bailey Busby pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway.
North Andrew 5 Maryville 3
Madison Sybert had the only hit for North Andrew, drove in a run and scored a run for the Cardinals. Katryna Warren went six innings to get the win.
Alonna Cross led Maryville with one hit, one RBI and one run.
Northeast Nodaway 7 North Andrew 5
Bailey Busby had a hit, two runs and two walks, and Jill Boswell finished with a hit, two runs and two walks of her own to lead Northeast Nodaway.
Makenna Golden added a single, triple, two runs and an RBI for North Andrew in the loss.
PLATTSMOUTH TOURNAMENT
Falls City grabbed a second place finish with a tight championship loss to Elkhorn North. Plattsmouth placed fourth. View the results below.
Falls City 15 Fort Calhoun 2
Madison Jones went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Hannah Collier added two hits and four RBI for Falls City in the win. Elyse Poppe pitched in two hits and scored three times, and Brylee Gilkerson, Madilyn Scholl and Christina Gilkerson posted two hits each.
Plattsmouth 8 Omaha North 4
Krista Hardy went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and two runs, and Grace Vadnenburgh added a double among two hits with two BRI and two runs of her own.
Falls City 11 Plattsmouth 0
Madison Jones had a home run among two hits and drove in four while Havyn Ruiz also went deep, singled and drove in three of her own. Kacy Brewer added three hits to back a five inning complete game shutout with six strikeouts.
Jessica Meisinger, Amelia Field and Krista Hardy all had one hit each for Plattsmouth.
3rd Place: Freeman 11 Plattsmouth 0
Jessica Meisinger and Krista Hardy were the only Plattsmouth players to record a hit in the loss.
Championship: Elkhorn North 10 Falls City 8
Kacy Brewer, Madison Jones and Madilynn Scholl all hit home runs for Falls City in the loss. Brewer was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Scholl and Elyse Poppe had two hits each in the defeat.
ARLINGTON TOURNAMENT
Douglas County West 8 Cass 0
MacKaylee Madsen had a hit for Cass in the loss.
Raymond Central 10 Cass 2
Mati Steckler had a hit, an Rbi and a run scored for Cass in the loss.
Centennial 15 Cass 4
Mati Steckler had another three hits and drove in two runs for Cass in the defeat.
