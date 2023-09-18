(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Savannah, Albany and Nebraska City all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 10 North Andrew 9 — 9 inn
Platte Valley scored four in the seventh inning to force extra innings. Christina Turpin delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth and finished with two hits and three RBI for the winners. Kali Redden went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Emalee Langford had two hits, including a two-run game-tying hit in the seventh. Maggie Collins also had three hits and two runs, and Delaney Wolf threw eight innings with five strikeouts.
Kelsey Rathbun had four hits and two runs scored, and Teigan Miller, Kinzie Wilmes and Katryna Warren all finished with two hits apiece for North Andrew. Wilmes and Emma Curran drove in two runs each for the Cardinals. Warren pitched all nine innings in the loss.
Savannah 8 North Platte 0
Emma Newton and Brailyn Fox combined on a one-hit shutout for Savannah. Newton threw five innings and struck out six while Fox went the final two frames and had one strikeout. Reagan Bauer had two home runs, two RBI and three runs to lead the Savages at the plate. Macee Blythe added two hits, and Shelbie Christofferson pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Albany 5 Mercer 2
Addisyn Crawford struck out 11 and pitched a two-hitter for Albany in the win. Kaylee Smith added three hits and two RBI to lead the offense, and Makena Moffat had two hits and two RBI for the Warriors.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elkhorn 8 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Paige Comstock led Ashland-Greenwood with two hits and two RBI. Sofia Dill had nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings in the circle for the Bluejays. Reese Fisher had 2 1/3 shutout innings of her own.
Nebraska City 17 Cass 4
Tarryn Godsey hit a pair of home runs, drove in four and scored twice, and Lextyn Harker hit a home run among two hits while driving in four of her own. Hanna Marth was yet another Pioneer player to hit a home run, finishing with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Kolbi Davis backed herself at the plate with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Haylee Nickels and Lily Madison both had two hits. Davis went four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Lauren Green led Cass with a two-RBI game. Harleigh Vogler had one hit and one run scored for the Wildcats.
Logan View 10 Syracuse 0
Jade Campbell and Madison Jording both had one hit each for Syracuse in the shutout loss.