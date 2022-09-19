(KMAland) -- Platte Valley handed North Andrew their first loss, Nebraska City shut out Cass and Ashland-Greenwood and Syracuse both took losses in KMAland softball on Monday.
Platte Valley 7 North Andrew 6
Kali Redden doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice, and Kayley Hauber added two hits and two RBI to lead Platte Valley to the win. Maggie Collins also had two hits, drove in one run and scored two times. Tejay Freemyer tossed the final five innings and allowed just three unearned runs.
North Andrew’s offense was led by two-hit nights from Katryna Warren, Kinzie Wilmes and Kelsey Rathbun. Warren struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season.
Nebraska City 8 Cass 0
Emerson Becker threw a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking just two for the Pioneers. Emilee Marth went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and four RBI, and Sydnee Nickels added a four-hit night with an RBI and two runs
Elizabeth Harvey and Lauren Green had hits for Cass in the game.
Elkhorn 4 Ashland-Greenwood 0
Paige Comstock had two hits, and Joslyn Sargent, Keely Geise and Reese Fisher all had one hit each for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss. Sofia Dill struck out six in six innings for the Bluejays.
Logan View 13 Syracuse 2
Aliza Haag and Kylie Anderson had one hit apiece, and Avery Kraus drove in one run for the Rockets.