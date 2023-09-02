(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood went 3-0, Nebraska City took second at the Auburn Tournament and Auburn and Plattsmouth also had winning days in KMAland softball on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Waverly 2
Ellie Milburn and Alexis Hasse had one hit and two RBI each, and Sofia Dill and Ellie Stein both had two hits with Stein scoring a team-high two runs in the Ashland-Greenwood win. Dill struck out eight in six innings to get the win.
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Crete 4
Ashland-Greenwood got a three-hit game from Paige Comstock, who drove in one run. Ellie Stein added two hits and two RBI, and Reese Fisher and Ellie Milburn also had two hits each. Fisher went the first five innings to get the win, striking out four, before Sofia Dill went the final frame for the save, tallying two strikeouts.
Ashland-Greenwood 4 Wahoo 3
Joslyn Sargent and Bree Schefdore led the Ashland-Greenwood offense with two hits each, and Sofia Dill hit a solo home run while striking out 11 in five innings pitched.
Douglas County West 11 Cass 3
Elizabeth Harvey had two hits and a run, and Hannah Bogatz hit a two-run home run for Cass in the loss. Jozlyn Keene went all five innings in the circle.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT — FIRST ROUND
Auburn 5 Plattsmouth 3
Addison Darnell and Makenna Snodgrass had one hit and two RBI each to lead Auburn in the win. Gretchen Paschal tossed four scoreless relief innings, striking out five.
Plattsmouth’s Ireland Todd had a three-hit game and scored once, and Stella Campin, Alexis Gregerson and Ruby Campin all had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Justine Villamonte struck out three in five innings.
Southern/Diller-Odell 12 Syracuse 0
Syracuse did not manage a hit in the loss.
Falls City 17 Omaha Buena Vista 8
Emily Vitosh had a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Jordan Wilcox posted a double among her two hits, drove in four of her own and also scored twice for Falls City. Emilou Schulenberg had three hits and three runs, and Izzy and Ava Armbruster both had one hit and three runs apiece. Wilcox went four innings to get the win.
Nebraska City 7 Raymond Central 6
Lily Madison led Nebraska City with one hit, two RBI and two runs, and Lextyn Harker, Kolbi Davis and Ella Gerdes all had one hit and one RBI apiece for the Pioneers. Harker struck out five in five innings to get the win.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT — SEMIFINALS
Southern/Diller-Odell 10 Auburn 5
Dakota Maher hit a home run, walked twice and scored twice for Auburn in the loss. Brooklyn Lundy also had a hit, an RBI, a run scored and two walks for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska City 19 Falls City 1
Nebraska City pounded out 13 hits, including three from Kolbi Davis, who homered among three hits, drove in four and scored four times. Hanna Marth also had a big performance with a double, two singles, four RBI and four runs. Tarryn Godsey added two hits and three RBI, and Davis threw all three innings with six strikeouts.
Falls City’s Emilou Schulenberg had one hit and one RBI.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT — CONSOLATION
Plattsmouth 13 Syracuse 1
Alexis Gregerson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI, and Stella Campin hit a solo home run, walked twice and scored two runs for Plattsmouth in the rout. Amara Johnson also had one hit, two RBI and two runs scored behind Abbie Dasher and Lacie Hill, who combined on a two-hit three-inning shutout.
Syracuse’s hits came from Kathleen Donovan and Madison Jording.
Plattsmouth 18 Raymond Central 4
The Blue Devils had another strong offensive performance, pounding out 14 hits, including three from Ireland Todd, who drove in three and scored three runs. Aimee Dasher bashed two home runs, drove in six and scored twice, and Alexis Gregerson tallied three hits, three RBI and two runs. Stella Campin also had a two-hit, three-RBI, three-run game, and Abbie Dasher totaled two hits and two runs.
Syracuse 20 Omaha Buena Vista 5
Syracuse had 12 hits, including three from Kathleen Donovan, who drove in four and scored twice. Jade Campbell added a double, a single, four RBI and two runs, and Madison Jording pitched in two hits, four runs and an RBI. Karleigh Bridgmon also had two hits, Kaita Kreifels finished with one hit, four RBI and three runs and Teegan Starzec tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Rockets. Jording pitched three innings and struck out two to get the win.
Auburn 10 Falls City 0
Mackenzie Stanley went four one-hit innings and struck out six for Auburn in the win. Makenna Snodgrass doubled and drove in three runs, and Dakota Maher finished with a double and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Falls City’s only hit came from Brylee Liberty on a double.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT — CHAMPIONSHIP
Southern/Diller-Odell 11 Nebraska City 5
Nebraska City’s Lextyn Harker and Kolbi Davis had two hits each and both drove in one run while combing to score three runs. Rylee Stracke added a hit and two RBI for the Pioneers in the loss.
OMAHA NORTH TOURNAMENT
Ralston 11 Platteview/Weeping Water 0
Platteview/Weeping Water finished the weekend 2-1. The Trojans had just two hits with one each from Maddie Romans and Paisley Peklo. Grace Beaty struck out three in four innings of work in the circle.