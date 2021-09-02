(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway's offense lit up in a rout while Maryville used some dramatics to get an extra-inning win on Thursday.
Northeast Nodaway 19 South Holt 0
Hadley DeFreece surrendered only one hit in six innings while fanning 11 batters. She also led the way offensively with four hits, a triple and an RBI. Jill Boswell drove in four runs on three hits while Lindsey Jackson plated four on two hits. Jaden Atkins, Bailey Busby, Lauren McIntyre and Meredith Adwell had two hits apiece in the blowout.
King City 10 North Andrew 3
Makenna Golden, Aspen Sybert and Madison Curran had two RBI each on two hits. Cassidy Brittain also had two hits in the loss.
Maryville 4 Worth County 2 — 9 innings
Abby Swink’s RBI double in the ninth lifted the Spoofhounds to a thrilling victory. Swink finished the day with three RBI. Ella Schulte struck out nine and scattered five hits in the win.
Taylor Sanders and Ali Brown registered an RBI apiece for Worth County. Brown also struck out five.
Arlington 7 Cass 4
Arlington scored five runs in the sixth to edge Cass. Matt Steckler plated three and doubled for Cass. Megan Gissler also doubled. Elizabeth Harvey and Emma Renner recorded two knocks each. Ella Aaberg scattered six hits and struck out four without allowing an earned run.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (9/2)
Platte Valley 14 Stewartsville 4 I
Stanberry 5 North Harrison 3
Blair 10 Nebraska City 3
