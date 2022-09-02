(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday.
Plattsmouth 13 Omaha Benson 1
Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.
Lincoln High 9 Plattsmouth 4
Julia Sweeney had two doubles, and Stella Campin doubled in a run for Plattsmouth in the loss. Aimee Dasher and Justine Villamonte also drove in one run each.