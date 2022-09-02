Plattsmouth Blue Devils

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday.

Plattsmouth 13 Omaha Benson 1 

Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.

Lincoln High 9 Plattsmouth 4 

Julia Sweeney had two doubles, and Stella Campin doubled in a run for Plattsmouth in the loss. Aimee Dasher and Justine Villamonte also drove in one run each.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.