(KMAland) -- Falls City and Ashland-Greenwood were winners while North Andrew, Worth County and Cass lost tight battles in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Chillicothe 10 Maryville 0
Ella Schulte had the only hit of the game for Maryville in the loss.
North Platte 8 North Andrew 7 — 8 inn
North Andrew had 13 hits in the game, rallying for two runs in the seventh to force extra innings before falling short. Michaela Sybert had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Teegan Miller, Cassidy Brittain, Katrina Warren and Gracie Wilmes all added two hits of their own for the Cardinals.
King City 6 Worth County 5
Brooklyn Richardson topped Worth County with a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run performance while Lane Cousatte added two hits and two RBI. Kynah Steele, Hailey Adwell and Ali Brown all had one hit and one RBI each. Brooklyn Richardson threw 5 1/3 and had nine strikeouts for the Tigers.
Elkhorn North 11 Plattsmouth 1
Amelia Field went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored, and Stella Campin doubled for Plattsmouth in the loss.
Malcolm 17 Nebraska City 5
Emilee Marth went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, and Emma Cowden, Lexi Southard and Tarry Godsey all had one hit and one RBI each for the Pioneers.
Omaha Mercy 12 Auburn 0
Dakota Maher led Auburn with two hits, and Addie Darnell posted one hit for Auburn in the loss.
Falls City 9 Fairbury 2
Madi Jones had another big night for Falls City with a triple, home run and three RBI, and Hannah Collie posted two doubles, three RBI and two runs in the win. Elyse Poppe added a hit, an RBI, a walk and two runs, and Kacy Brewer and Emil Schulenberg both had one hit and one RBI.
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Raymond Central 1
Kaitlin Pfeiffer went 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the rout. Joslyn Sargent pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Reese Fisher added two hits of her own in the win. Kealie Riecken went four innings, struck out six and gave up one run on three hits.
Other Area Scores
Stewartsville-Osborn at Platte Valley (MISSING)
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 11 Cass 10