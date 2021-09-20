(KMAland) -- Monster nights for Plattsmouth’s Courtney Ehlers, Nebraska City’s Emma Smailys and Ashland-Greenwood’s Keely Geise helped their teams to wins on Monday in KMAland softball.
Plattsmouth 11 Omaha North 5
Courtney Ehlers homered, singled twice, drove in four and scored three times to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Aimee Dasher added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Amelia Field posted a hit and two RBI.
Nebraska City 20 Cass 6
Emma Smailys had a huge game for Nebraska City with two doubles and a triple among six hits. She drove in seven runs and scored four times. Emilee Marth had four hits, three RBI and two runs, Kendyl Schmitz added four hits and an RBI and Emma Breazile pitched in four hits, an RBI and four runs of her own. Schmitz struck out eight in the circle to get the win.
Morgan McAndrew tripled, homered and drove in three, and Emma Renner pitched in a hit and two RBI for Cass. Mati Steckler also had two hits for the Wildcats.
Ashland-Greenwood 4 Weeping Water 3
Keely Geise had two hits and two RBI, and Joslyn Sargent posted a hit and two RBI of her own in the Ashland-Greenwood win. Kealie Riecken threw all seven innings, scattering seven hits and allowing just three runs while striking out five.
Kiera Brack and Zoe Houston had two hits apiece for Weeping Water in the loss.
Logan View/Scribner-Sndyer 12 Syracuse 4
Shyanne Frederick had three hits, and Sydney Parsons added a double among two hits and drove in two for Syracuse in the loss. Hannah Knox, Aliza Haag, Kylie Anderson and Jayda Garris also had two hits apiece for the Rockets.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Plattsmouth 11 Omaha North 5
Nebraska City 20 Cass 6
Ashland-Greenwood 4 Weeping Water 3
Logan View/Scribner-Sndyer 12 Syracuse 4