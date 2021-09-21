(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Nebraska City, Cass and Falls City all picked up victories in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
Northeast Nodaway 15 South Holt 0
Hadley DeFreece struck out six and threw a three-inning one-hitter for Northeast Nodaway. DeFreece also had two hits and drove in three, and Bailey Busby added a hit and three RBI. Lauren McIntyre and Makenzie Pride had two hits, Pride drove in two and scored there times and Ruby Wilmes had a hit, three RBI and two runs.
North Platte 4 North Andrew 1
Madison Curran had two hits for North Andrew in the defeat.
Nebraska City 15 Duchesne Academy 3
Emilee Marth had two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Emily Breazile finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs to lead Nebraska City. Emma Cowden, Bianca Hoy and Kendyl Schmitz added two hits each, and Emma Smailys, Sydnee Nickels and Schmitz all had two RBI apiece. Schmitz threw all three innings and posted three strikeouts.
Raymond Central 15 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Danielle Tonjes hit two home runs and drove in four for Ashland-Greenwood. Piper Bogs also went deep among two hits for the Bluejays.
Yutan-Mead 10 Weeping Water 2
Keatyn Harrah singled, doubled and drove in two, and Kiera Brack and Treva Wright had a hit and a run each.
Cass 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5
Megan Gissler had a single, a triple, two RBI and two runs for Cass in the win. Morgan McAndrew added two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Mati Steckler posted two hits. MacKayleee Madsen also had a big night with three singles, three RBI and two runs, and Elizabeth Harvey drove in two runs on one hit.
Falls City 10 Fairbury 3
Madison Jones hit a home run and finished with three hits, three RBI and two runs while Madilyn Scholl had three hits and scored twice for Falls City. Hannah Collier, Kacy Brewer, Havyn Ruiz and Brylee Gilkerson all had two hits each, and Elyse Poppe and Ruiz drove in two runs apiece for the Tigers. Brewer threw all seven innings and struck out four.
Omaha Mercy 3 Auburn 2
Jaeleigh Darnell homered and drove in two runs to account for all of Auburn’s offense in the loss. Harmony Franke tossed seven innings and struck out two.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 15 South Holt 0
Platte Valley at Stewartsville-Osborn
Pattonsburg 13 Stanberry 10
King City 9 Worth County 4
North Platte 4 North Andrew 1
Chillicothe 15 Maryville 0
Nebraska City 15 Duchesne Academy 3
Elkhorn North 17 Plattsmouth 4
Raymond Central 15 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Yutan-Mead 10 Weeping Water 2
Cass 13 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 5
Falls City 10 Fairbury 3
Omaha Mercy 3 Auburn 2