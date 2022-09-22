(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and Auburn all won in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Maryville 19 St. Pius X 4
Ella Schulte tripled twice, drove in two and scored three times, and Emma Aley blasted a grand slam home run for Maryville in the rout. Miquela Giesken pitched in a hit, two RBI and a run for the Spoofhounds.
Gallatin 10 Stanberry 0
Amelia Wallace, Kiley Mattson and Marli Hilton all had one hit each for Stanberry in the loss.
South Harrison 9 Worth County 0
Kynah Steele and Lanie Cousatte had two hits each, and Kara Staton and Autumn Cousatte also had one hit apiece for Worth County in the defeat.
Nebraska City 12 Plattsmouth 1
Emerson Becker had a hit and drove in four, and Bianca Boy added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Nebraska City in the win. Becker threw three innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out three.
Justine Villamonte and Stella Campin both had two hits for Plattsmouth.
Auburn 19 Syracuse 11
Mallory Brinckerhoff went 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored, and Ella Matteen added two doubles among three hits, drove in four and scored three runs for auburn in the win. Addie Darnell added three hits, and Darnell and Came Hamann had two RBI each.
Kylie Anderson led Syracuse in the loss with three hits and three runs, and Emily Holtz doubled among two hits and drove in three. Avery Kraus also had two hits and two RBI in the defeat.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway (MISSING)
Lafayette 3 Falls City 0