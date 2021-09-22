(KMAland) -- North Andrew and Stanberry were among the winners at the North Andrew Tournament in KMAland softball action on Wednesday.
North Andrew 7 South Holt 1 (North Andrew Tournament)
Madison Curran finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Piper Cook posted two hits, two RBI and two runs to lead North Andrew. Gracie Wilmes pitched in two hits and drove in one, and Katryna Warren threw four innings to get the win.
Stanberry 10 Albany 9 (North Andrew Tournament)
Sadie Runde had two triples, a double and a single and scored four runs for Stanberry in the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
East Buchanan 9 Maryville 5
NORTH ANDREW TOURNAMENT
North Andrew 7 South Holt 1
Pattonsburg 6 Northeast Nodaway 2
Stanberry 10 Albany 9
King City 12 Plattsburg 7