(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Auburn, Stanberry, South Holt and Platte Valley all took wins in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
NE: Syracuse 10 Yutan/Mead 0
Madison Kreifels drove in a pair of runs while Suzy Shanks, Sydney Wellsandt, Brooke Carlson and Kandice Danner all scored twice for Syracuse. Wellsandt struck out five and allowed just three hits in four innings to get the win.
NE: Auburn 7 Omaha Mercy 6
Jaeleigh Darnell went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Auburn offense in the win. Melody Billings added two hits while Kylie Allen drove in two runs and had nine strikeouts in the circle.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Chillicothe 14 Maryville 3
Platte Valley 8 Stewartsville 5
North Platte 16 North Andrew 3
Stanberry 7 Pattonsburg 0
South Holt 9 Northeast Nodaway 7
Syracuse 10 Yutan/Mead 0
Nebraska City at Duchesne/Roncalli
Fairbury 6 Falls City 4
Auburn 7 Omaha Mercy 6
Raymond Central 5 Ashland-Greenwood 4