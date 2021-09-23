(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Maryville, Nebraska City and Auburn were winners in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Northeast Nodaway 3 Platte Valley 1
Hadley DeFreece threw all seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one run on four hits in the Northeast Nodaway win. Jill Boswell led the offense with a triple among two hits and two RBI.
Claire Galbraith had two hits and an RBI for Platte Valley.
Gallatin 11 Stanberry 0
Katie Angle had the only hit of the night for Stanberry in the loss.
Maryville 12 St. Pius X 0
Ella Schulte homered among two hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Brylie Henggeler pitched in three hits and three runs for the Spoofhounds. Abby Swink tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Clara Viau posted two hits. Emma Sprague threw all six innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.
Lafayette 8 Falls City 2
Madison Jones led Falls City with two hits while Byrlee Gilkerson added hit and two RBI.
Nebraska City 11 Plattsmouth 0
Kendyl Schmitz threw a five-inning three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Nebraska City. Emma Smailys led the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Emilee Marth, Emerson Becker and Bianca Hoy added two hits each. Schmitz drove in two runs on one hit.
Plattsmouth’s hits came from Ireland Todd, Courtney Ehlers and Krista Hardy.
Auburn 14 Syracuse 2
Ella Matteen homered, singled, drove in three and scored twice and threw all three innings for Auburn. Jerzie Maher added three hits and two runs, and Jaeleigh Darnell tallied two hits, three RBI and two runs. Melody Billings pitched in two hits and two runs, and Cailyn Erickson had a hit and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Margaret Donovan led Syracuse with two hits and an RBI, and Jayda Garris finished with a hit, a walk and a run.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northeast Nodaway 3 Platte Valley 1
Gallatin 11 Stanberry 0
South Harrison 1 Worth County 0
Maryville 12 St. Pius X 0
Lafayette 8 Falls City 2
Nebraska City 11 Plattsmouth 0
Auburn 14 Syracuse 2