(KMAland) -- Auburn, Platte Valley and Stanberry were all winners in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
NE: Auburn 9 Syracuse 3
Kylie Allen doubled twice, tripled once and drove in one to lead Auburn in the win. Leah Grant went deep among two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Jaeleigh Darnell added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Suzy Shanks and Taylor Sherwin had three hits apiece for Syracuse in the defeat.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Stanberry 15 Gallatin 1
Platte Valley 15 Northeast Nodaway 0
Platte Valley 10 Northeast Nodaway 0
St. Pius X at Maryville
North Harrison 8 Worth County 5
Freeman 10 Falls City 2
Malcolm 17 Cass 0
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City